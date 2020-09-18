UPDATE: Mother locates Brandon Hill son

Sandra Kitson Batson received confirmation today that her 29-year-old son is alive and well.

She yesterday told The Beacon that she, along with other family members, were unable to locate her son, Lencoya Batson, who lives alone at Brandon Hill in Clarendon Northern.

The son, a mason, left his community on Monday (September 14) to work at an undisclosed location.

His relatives became concerned when they could not contact him by telephone for days, adding that calls to the gadget unusually were going straight to voicemail.

After The Beacon published the mother’s concern last evening, the son today used his employer’s phone to contact his mother.

He informed her that he is okay, and that he had lost his phone, the mother said.

“His phone lost for real, but he called from his boss’ phone. He is in Old Harbour at work. His phone lost at Clarendon. I don’t see him, but I talked to him,” the elated mother added.

She expressed gratitude for the assistance.”You are doing a great job,” she further told The Beacon.

