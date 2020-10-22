Linstead mechanic charged for theft of car

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Linstead, St. Catherine, have charged a man with Larceny of Motor Vehicle following an incident at Leiba Gardens in Spanish Town in the parish on Friday, October 16.

The accused is 22-year-old auto-mechanic Simon Wilson from York Street in Linstead.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 7:30PM, Wilson stole the complainant’s car after she exited to open her gate.



“The police were alerted and intercepted the vehicle (in Linstead) shortly after. Wilson was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview. His court date is being finalized,” the JCF added.

