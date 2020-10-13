Moneague driver suffers nasty death while transporting bauxite to Ewarton

The community of Amity Hall, which is located in the Moneague area of St. Ann, is grieving the tragic death of a resident.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the deceased is 33-year-old truck operator Mario Spencer.

He died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision yesterday (October 12) on Mines Road in Schwollenburgh, St. Ann.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 10:15AM, Spencer was driving a green Shacman X300 motor truck when he collided in the rear of a red Shacman X300 motor truck, which had stopped due to poor visibility caused by a dust cloud on the red dirt road.



“The Moneague Police and fire department were summoned and assisted with the removal of Spencer’s body. Investigations are ongoing,” the JCF further told The Beacon.



Sources said Spencer was transporting bauxite for the West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO) at the time he crashed. He was heading to the company’s main plant in Ewarton, St. Catherine.

