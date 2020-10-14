Linstead man and car missing – his mother crying for his safe return

A mother from Time and Patience district in Linstead, St. Catherine, broke down in tears this morning as she continues to wait on tenterhooks for news regarding the whereabouts of her 30-year-old son, Kenroy Mcpherson, otherwise called ‘Kemar’.



Kenroy, who is a diabetic, lives with his girlfriend at Cheesefield in Linstead, but he would visit his mother’s home at least twice daily to take his insulin.



He did not show up for his medication last evening and this morning, October 14. He missed his routine of picking up his girlfriend at work. His girlfriend reportedly is unable to vouch for his whereabouts, and calls to his phone have been going to voicemail.



There is also no trace of Kenroy’s motorcar – a white Honda Fitch.



Kenroy’s sister, Gayon Mceachron, told The Beacon: “It is unusual. The thing is that Kenroy is diabetic; he has to take his insulin twice per day. Yesterday [morning] he came here [at his mother’s home] and took one dose. He should have taken one dose last night; he did not come home. Normally these hours [this morning] he would come down here to take another dose. Wi nuh hear from him. Wi nuh hear wah happen to him.”



The sister further disclosed that Kenroy was last seen at 11:04AM yesterday, reportedly attired in shorts and a merino. He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about six feet tall.



The sister stated that, based on information received, Kenroy telephoned his girlfriend yesterday to state that he was in Linstead seeking chicken to buy for a party that was being planned for next week.



Kenroy’s sister said the family already reported the matter to Linstead Police Station and made checks at Linstead Public Hospital.



The missing man’s mother, Alice Francis, amid tears, appealed for pertinent information and the safe return of her son.

“From last night mi nuh sleep; mi belly a bun mi. My son is not that type of person [to go missing],” she told The Beacon.

