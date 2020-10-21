Beacon of the day | St Thomas native leaves high school with 17 subjects; she wants more jobs in her parish

A native of St. Thomas, Beyonce Taylor, who has never dipped below the perfect grade in Accounts, has transitioned to the University of the West Indies, where she is pursuing a first degree in Accounting.



The aspiring auditor, this year, attained the highest possible grade (Grade One) in the four subjects she sat in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).



“I feel extremely proud and grateful for my CAPE performance as I didn’t expect to get all Grade Ones,” she told The Beacon.



The subjects she attained this year in CAPE (Unit Two) are:



Entrepreneurship – Grade One



Management of Business – Grade One



Accounting – Grade One



Caribbean Studies – Grade One



Beyonce also was successful in four CAPE (Unit One) subjects last year. She attained Grade One in three of them – Accounting, Entrepreneurship, and Management of Business. She also got a Grade Two in Caribbean Studies.



Before she tackled CAPE, the young scholar reaped nine subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. She received Grade Ones in eight of the subjects – including in Principles of Accounts.



Beyonce now has a total of 17 subjects under her belt, including 15 with Grade Ones.



She attributed her academic prowess partly to her strong support system, which include her parents Gaylia Robinson and Fitzroy Taylor.



“The main factors that account for my success is me, my family and my friends. They are always encouraging me to do my best and never stop trying. I am also motivated by myself as I want to be successful in life and to have a great future,” she said.



Beyonce encouraged young people to trust God and to work hard. “Work hard and smart and go after what you want. Try not to procrastinate as time sneaks upon you,” she added.



She, in the meantime, said the main issues she would like to be addressed in St. Thomas are crime and violence and unemployment among young people.



“My biggest wish for my community and parish is for the provision of more jobs and centers that can benefit the youths and help to get them off the streets. After they complete school, there are no jobs for them,” Beyonce reasoned, adding that Government can play a key role in job creation, especially through the opening of factories.



Beyonce, who is seven days shy of her 19th birthday, served as a Senior Prefect at Morant Bay High School, and was heavily involved in extra-curricular activities there. She is also a past student of Airy Castle Primary School.

