Black Queen upbeat after launch of EP, says feedback is tremendous

Reggae artiste Black Queen is oozing confidence about the potential of her seven-track ‘Black And Proud’ EP, which she launched on August 30 in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



“The feedback is tremendous; I have been getting so much embrace and acceptance,” she said, adding that she thought only ‘slack’ songs would have resonated that well.



Black Queen, real name Semonie Giles, said her songs are reflective of a thrust to promulgate love, black consciousness, and healthy lifestyles.



“I decided to go fully conscious because I want to add to society – uplift society and so on. I decided to take on a specific project, hence my EP being called ‘Black And Proud,” she disclosed, while decrying bleaching and other manifestations of what she deemed self-hate.



Black Queen stated that, although all seven songs are impactful, the title track – ‘Black And Proud’ – is among standouts on her debut EP. “It is getting a lot of rotation,” she noted.



Another of her songs, ‘Nobody Knows My Pain’, is an astounding tribute to sound selector Neko Chromatic, who died of kidney failure in 2018, and who was among persons who encouraged Black Queen’s return to musical action.



The songstress, who hails from Waterhouse in Kingson, had taken a break from music. The EP is yet the clearest signal of her return.



It has been attracting support from a number of entertainers, including Singer J, who did a collab with Black Queen on the EP, and who performed at the launch of the project.



Other artistes who performed included D’Angel, Italee, Chuck Fender, and Uttarance.



Media entities, including IRIE FM, streamed the launch live – giving Black Queen’s fans an opportunity to bask in the milestone event, amid restrictions precipitated by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



“The launch was well supported,” said Black Queen, who reaffirmed her push to make a global impact, starting with her EP.



“I want to take it all the way,” she said. “I want to take it to the whole universe because it is about love and health, and loving one’s self. That’s my duty as an artiste – to spread that type of message and words of uplifting and embracing, especially at a time like this where there is so much darkness going on. I have to shine that light; I have to shine it.”



Black Queen has performed in Britain, the United States, and her native Jamaica. Had COVID-19 not intervened, she also would have thrilled fans in Africa too, she said.

