Pickersgill tests positive for COVID, now in quarantine at hospital

Robert Pickersgill, who served as a government minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Catherine North West, has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Hugh Graham, the new MP for St. Catherine North West, confirmed to The Beacon that Pickersgill is now in quarantine.

He is at the Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

Pickersgill recently retired from representational politics after winning seven consecutive elections in St. Catherine North West. He previously was a teacher and lawyer.

