St. Catherine | Man charged for murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 21-year-old construction worker Netardo Thompson from Point Hill, St.Catherine, has been charged with Murder.



He is accused of killing 32-year-old heavy equipment operator Andrew Seams, also known as Gaza Man, from Point Hill.



He was charged yesterday, March 30.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Point Hill Police indicate that, on Thursday, December 26, at 2:45AM, Seams was on his way home. On reaching his gate, he was accosted by Thompson and two other men who opened gunfire hitting him several times, killing him on the spot. The police were summoned and Seams assisted to the hospital where death was confirmed.”



A court date is being finalised for Thompson.

