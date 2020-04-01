Jamaica records second death; a child now among 38 confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that a second patient in Jamaica has died as a result of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); this as the 38 cases confirmed now includes a child.



The ministry, in a press release this evening, said it was informed this afternoon that ‘one of its recovering COVID-19 patients’ died at the University Hospital of the West Indies.



It added: “Reports are that the patient was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful.”



On March 18, Jamaica recorded its first COVID-19 death; the deceased being a 79-year-old man from Clarendon who died at Mandeville Public General Hospital.



In the meantime, the ministry announced this evening that there are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, bringing up the total number to 38.

It said the new cases are:

A 13-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew whose mode of transmission is under investigation

A 48-year-old female from St. Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta, USA. She arrived in Jamaica on March 24



Results received by the ministry last evening show that, while the two aforementioned cases tested positive, seven samples tested negative.



There are now 24 imported COVID-19 cases on the island and 11 import-related. Three cases are still under investigation.

