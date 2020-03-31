Linstead native appointed Acting Principal of UTech

Former Head Boy and current board Chairman of Charlemont High School in the Linstead area of St. Catherine, Professor Colin Gyles, has been appointed Acting President of the University of Technology (UTech).



He will become the university’s chief academic and administrative officer, and will be principally responsible for implementing the policies of the university’s Council.



The Council announced yesterday that the appointment will take effect on April 3, and will run until a permanent President is appointed or until an earlier date determined by the Council.



The recommendation for Professor Gyles to take up the major post was made on March 25 during a meeting of the university’s Council and the Joint Committee of the Academic Board.



Professor Gyles is currently the Deputy President of UTech.



His elevation comes amid the impending departure of Professor Stephen Vasciannie from the top job on April 2.



In a press release yesterday, University Registrar Mercedes Dean said Professor Gyles ‘has led a successful career’ as a lecturer, multidisciplinary scientist, and academic administrator for more than 30 years.



He has been serving the university as Deputy President since January 2015. During that tenure, he did a stint as Acting President from August 2015 to December 2016.



In the meantime, Professor Gyles is recipient of the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education and for his service to dentistry.

He received Honorary Fellowship in the International College of Dentists, and holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of the West Indies.



Professor Gyles was instrumental in establishing the Faculty of Science and Sport in 2009. He also served as that Faculty’s first Dean.



He was Head Boy at both Charlemont High School (Fifth Form) and later at St. Catherine High (Sixth Form).



Professor Gyles, who serves on a number of boards and committees at the community and national levels, is married and has two adult children.

