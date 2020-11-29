UPDATE: Ewarton man killed was member of Klansman Gang, police say

Cornel McKenzie from Ewarton, St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now stating that the two men shot dead during ‘a gun battle with the police’ in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, are members of the feared Klansman Gang.



The ‘targeted operations’ happened about 8:30PM yesterday, November 28, in the King Street section of Spanish Town.



One of the deceased is 25-year-old Cornel McKenzie from the Brown’s Town area of Ewarton in St. Catherine.



The other is 25-year-old Dennis Francis, otherwise called ‘Steve’, from Beacon Avenue – also in St. Catherine.



The JCF said the shoot-out took place while its members were continuing efforts to disrupt and dismantle the St. Catherine-based gang.



It added that the team that went on the operation comprised members from Specialized Operations, SWAT and St Catherine North police.



The JCF explained: “Acting on intelligence, the police team moved to intercept McKenzie and other top-tier members of the gang. During the operation, several men travelling in a Nissan motorcar confronted the police with gunfire.



“The police took evasive actions, return the gunfire and two of the men were shot and injured, while the other men escaped. The injured men were assisted to the Spanish Town hospital where they eventually succumbed,” the JCF added.



It stated that one .38 revolver firearm with three .38 cartridges, along with one spent casing, was recovered from one of the deceased men. The police did not name the deceased from whom the weapon was recovered.

We want to hear from Jamaicans world-wide about your special moments - award ceremonies, weddings, birthdays, release of books and music, academic and other achievements, and job promotion. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.