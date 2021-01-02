Linstead native dies in crash on New Year’s Day after birthday on Boxing Day

A man who grew up at East Avenue in Linstead, St. Catherine, has died in a motorcycle accident.



The incident happened yesterday (January 1) – almost a week after the victim turned 38 years old on Boxing Day.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the deceased is Orette Pinnock, who is also known as Mr. Kool.



At the time of his death, Pinnock was living at Figi Terrace in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The accident also happened in Spanish Town, the JCF told The Beacon.



It stated that Pinnock was driving his bike about 6:22PM when he allegedly collided into a wall.



A photo of the crash scene shows Pinnock’s body, without protective gears, lying on an unpaved sidewalk beside a wall and a concrete utility pole.



The photograph also shows the bike with one wheel on the ground and the other wheel resting on a column supporting the wall.



Pinnock was well known for transporting students from Linstead to schools in Spanish Town and Kingston.

