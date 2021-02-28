Man dies in crash in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a deliveryman died of injuries received in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Charlemont main road and Valentine Boulevard in St. Catherine yesterday, February 26.

He is 26-year-old Omario Tucker from Rose Hall district in Linstead, St Catherine.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 10PM, Tucker was driving his motorcycle when, upon reaching the intersection, he collided into a motor vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries. The police were summoned and his body removed to the morgue. Investigations continue.”

