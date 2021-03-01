Exclusive | Linstead native killed by car while attending party in US a day after birthday

A family is describing as terrible, the demise of a 32-year-old, who is a native of Mickleton Meadows in Linstead, St. Catherine, Jamaica.

Kedine Campbell was struck by an SUV about midnight on Friday, February 26, while on Albamy Avenue by Oakland Terrace in Hartford, United States. The car did not stop.

The incident happened outside a nightclub a day after Campbell’s birthday.

Her brother, Kevion Campbell, told The Beacon: “I was told that somebody was parking and she was trying to guide that person to park and, according to the police and whatever they saw on camera, is like the police are saying that she was a little bit out in the road and the oncoming vehicle just hit her and didn’t stop.”

The police stated that, when first responders went to the scene, they found Kedine unresponsive in the road.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kevion said he and his late sister were at an event about an hour before she died.

She subsequently was heading to a party, while her brother went home.

The two lived close to each other in Hartford.

“She likes parties; she does photographs too; and she likes fashion… She is also a lesbian. She is just a jovial person; she likes to have fun,” Kevion told The Beacon.

He added: “It’s really a difficult time for everyone, because my sister is such a close person to everyone. It is a really terrible time.”

Kevion further stated that relatives and friends of the deceased hosted a candlelight vigil on Saturday, February 27, at the scene of the crash.

According to him, his sister migrated to the United States under 10 years ago.

She attended Linstead Primary School, Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, and Dinthill Technical High in Linstead.

