BOG WALK NEWS

Man Shot Dead At Bar In Bog Walk

Dec 2, 2021

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, are trying to identify a man who was shot dead last evening at a bar on Main Street in Bog Walk.

The gunman escaped.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the JCF said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 7:40pm, the deceased and other friends were at a bar having a drink when he was pounced upon and shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.”

Investigations are ongoing, the JCF further told The Beacon.

