CLASH FOR SECOND – McGrath Get Lifeline With Another Win

McGrath High School from Linstead in St. Catherine have come from behind to join two other schools that will compete on Saturday for the crucial second spot in Zone H of the daCosta Cup competition.



The squad today picked up three points after defeating high-riding Ocho Rios High School 3-2 at Dinthill Technical High in Linstead.



That win moved McGrath up to eight points – the same amount of points currently being held by Ocho Rios High and Charlemont.



The three teams, which all have a final match to play on Saturday (December 4), are now only separated by goal difference.



It is crucial for all three teams to win, and a large number of goals would even be better.



The results on Saturday will determine which of the squads (Ocho Rios High, McGrath or Charlemont) will finish second in Zone H and automatically advance to the next round.



Dinthill Technical High already won the zone and already are in the next round. They today placed the icing on their victory by defeating St. Mary High 2-0 at Drax Hall in St. Ann.



In the matches to watch on Saturday, Charlemont will square off with York Castle High at 3PM at Dinthill, Ocho Rios High will face Brown’s Town High at Drax Hall, and McGrath will play St. Mary High at Drax Hall.



St. Mary High are the weakest in the zone, losing all thier matches played so far.

