St. Catherine man charged for ninth rape

The St. Catherine South Police said DNA tests have linked conclusively an alleged serial rapist to another case.



Chaddane Harris, 28, from Bridgeport in Portmore, St. Catherine, is now charged with nine counts of Rape, as well as Grievous Sexual Assault, Robbery With Aggravation, Housebreaking, Burglary and Larceny.



The latest charges of Rape, Robbery With Aggravation, Burglary, and Grievous Sexual Assault are in relation to a December 2018 case in which a woman was sexually assaulted in her home. Several items were also stolen from the home.



Investigators, in the meantime, said they are widening the scope of the probe to include similar cases in other police divisions.



Harris initially was nabbed for housebreaking in July 2019.

