Croft’s Hill | Clarendon native shot dead in US

A native of Long Ground district in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon, has been murdered in the United States.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Shami Cox, who attended Croft’s Hill Primary School while he lived in Jamaica.

The incident happened about 4:45AM on Friday, June 11. At that time, Cox was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7600 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Shore, Chicago.

According to Chicago police, the male killer reached into Cox’s paked vehicle and shot him three times in the chest after an exchange.

The killer, who is yet to be apprehended, reportedly fled the scene on foot. It is said that he has a beard.

Cox was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police further said.

