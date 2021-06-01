Linstead man allegedly commits suicide

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man is suspected to have committed suicide in his community today, May 31.



He is 57-year-old Donald Harrison from Victoria district, Linstead, St. Catherine



The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 1PM, residents were in search of cattle in bushes when they stumbled upon the body. The police were summoned and, upon arrival, Harrison’s body was seen hanging by its neck with shoe laces, which were tied to a tree. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.”

Investigations are ongoing.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.