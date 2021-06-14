Linstead | Another suspected suicide reported

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported another case of suspected suicide in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.

The latest incident took place at Deeside district on Friday, June 11.

The deceased is 19-year-old labourer Dajae Francis, otherwise known as ‘Dangles’, who is pictured above.

The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports are that, about 10:15PM, the father of the deceased returned from work and saw his son seemingly looking at him through the window. The father, who thought it was a prank, went outside, and saw that his son was unresponsive and hanging from the roof. He summoned the police. The son had a dog chain around his neck.”

Investigations are ongoing.

That is the second case of suspected suicide reported in the Linstead area within weeks. In the first one, residents, on May 31, found the body of 57-year-old Donald Harrison from Victoria district hanging by the neck with shoe laces tied to a tree.

