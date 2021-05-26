Croft’s Hill Primary Hosts Motorcade, Gives Hundreds of Gifts To Students

Teachers of Croft’s Hill Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon literally went the extra mile on National Children’s Day, May 21.



They commenced their outreach by gathering at the school, where they prepared a cooked meal and gift packages for their nearly 300 students.



Their distribution effort proved cumbersome due to national restrictions aimed at slowing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Grade Six students, who are the only set being allowed on the school compound, were the first to collect their packages.



The teachers, determined to reach each child, eventually went on a motorcade in search of other students with whom they managed to communicate via phone.



The students, predominantly decked out in yellow outfits and masks, waited along roadways in their communities.



The teachers ended up travelling as far as Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine and Rhoden Hall in Clarendon.



One ecstatic student, Kyode Robinson, collected his gift at the front of his Clarendon residence in the company of other relatives, including his mother Presilda Palmer.



His mother said she is highly appreciative of the effort that the teachers have been making amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Thumbs up to Croft’s Hill Primary and Junior High – good job guys, keep it up,” she commented.



“It has been challenging, but, in the midst of everything, there is hope and we appreciate the fact that the teachers – especially my son’s teacher, Miss Johnson – has been putting out the extra effort in always ensuring that he is always getting his school work and so on.”



Kyode, in the meantime, expressed gratitude for the gifts.

He added that he has been adapting well to online classes and other changes resulting from COVID-19.



“It has been challenging, but I thank God that me and my family are here right now and I can join my class – and thanks to the teachers,” he said.



Principal at Croft’s Hill Primary, Nadine Small, told The Beacon that she, along with her teachers, was hosting the motorcade and treat for the second consecutive National Children’s Day.



That method of reaching students on their special day, the principal added, was considered amid the closure of school due to COVID-19.



“Last year, in the height of the pandemic, we never knew what we were going to face. We went out to meet our students. We had not seen them for a while. We saw some of the adverse conditions that some of our children were living in and they were so excited to see us. This year, we thought it necessary again to go and visit and take something to the students.”



The principal also noted that, while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, her team found creative ways to host other special events, including Boys’ Day and Girls’ Day, as part of the observance of May as Child’s Month.

The principal also lauded all sponsors who have made the activities possible.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.