Bog Walk | Police say woman lingered around bridge for some 4 hours before suspected suicide

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it is treating as a case of suspected suicide, the incident that happened yesterday afternoon (June 4) at Flat Bridge in the Bog Walk Gorge, St. Catherine.

The deceased is 49-year-old Ava Thelwell from Shortwood Drive in Kingston 8.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 2:20PM, Thelwell, who had been lingering around the bridge since 10AM, allegedly drove to the middle of the bridge, stopped, and then drove her Suzuki Grand Vitara into the river. She was assisted by divers and taken to the hospital, however, she was pronounced dead.”

The JCF added that investigations are ongoing.

Persons have reported seeing Thelwell lingering in the Flat Bridge area.

