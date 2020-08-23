2 charged for murder of vice principal

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged two men for the April 9, 2020 murder of 53-year-old Colleen Walker, former vice-principal of Excelsior High School.



They are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.



They are:



Randy Raymond otherwise called ‘Teecha’, 33 years old, of no fixed address, and



Michael Small, otherwise called ‘Hour’, a 31-year-old truck driver from New Haven, Kingston 20.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that, about 5:15PM, Miss Walker was attending to flowers at her home located in Queensbury, Kingston 19, when she was pounced upon by a lone man on foot who opened gunfire, hitting her multiple times to the upper body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



“The charges come after extensive and coordinated investigations carried out by detectives assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division and the JCF’s Communication Forensics and CyberCrime Division,” the police force further said.



It added that court dates are being finalized.

