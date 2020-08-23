Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



He is in quarantine at home after presenting with mild flu-like symptoms.



The JCF added: “In keeping with our strict internal protocols, upon feeling these symptoms, he immediately subjected himself to the necessary tests and was notified on August 22, 2020 of a positive result. The commissioner is in good spirits and is only displaying mild symptoms.



“As a precautionary measure, members of his immediate support staff are all in the process of being tested and have been placed under quarantine and are awaiting results. Sections of the Office of the Police Commissioner will be closed immediately to facilitate sanitization as well as further testing of staff members,” the JCF added.



It said Commissioner Anderson is urging all members of the police force – particularly those on the frontline of the nation’s fight against the pandemic, to take all necessary precautions as they carry out their daily functions.



Members should strictly observe the established COVID-19 protocols and immediately seek medical support if they exhibit any flu-like symptom.

Advertise with us for as low as $2,500 monthly. Don't miss this special offer. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.