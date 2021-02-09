Update: Police say truck kills man near Lluidas Vale

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of a man, who died last evening (February 8) after being hit by a truck on the Mountain Hill main road, near Lluidas Vale district in St. Catherine.

He is 36-year-old construction worker James Worrell from the Union cross road area of Lluidas Vale. He is also known as ‘Goofy’, and is said to be originally from Bog Walk in St. Catherine.

There are conflicting reports as to what exactly the man was doing when his head ended up being crushed in the middle roadway shortly after 6PM.

The JCF, in a vague report, said: “Worrell was hit by a tractor head motor truck.”

Residents said Worrell, like several other commuters, was stranded in the Mountain Hill area because the relatively narrow roadway was blocked by a truck transporting sugarcane to Worthy Park Estate.

When the road eventually was cleared, persons started rushing to leave the area. That’s when Worrell ended up being killed.

The incident yesterday happened relatively close to where another truck, laden with sugarcane, overturned last month. A video of the truck overturning went viral. However, no one was injured.

