Linstead native among 2 arrested for gun in St. Ann

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a handgun in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Friday, February 5.

The Beacon has been informed that one of the suspects is originally from the Linstead area of St. Catherine. His mother still operates a business establishment on Fletcher’s Avenue in Linstead.

The St. Ann Police said they are witholding the names of the suspects at this time.

They, through the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s communications arm, said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 4:45PM, a police team was conducting Vehicle Checkpoint Operations in the town centre when a grey Toyota Axio motor car was signalled to stop. The motor car was subsequently searched, and one Glock 9 millimetre pistol with fifteen 9 millimetre rounds was found wrapped in a handkerchief below the glove compartment. The identities of the two persons arrested are being withheld. Investigations are ongoing.”

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.