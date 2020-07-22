Police Kill Jamaica’s Most Wanted

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said one of Jamaica’s most wanted was fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the security forces today, July 22.



He is 25-year-old Delano Wilmot, otherwise called ‘Prekeh Boy’, from Cambridge, St. James.



The JCF said one M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.



It added that Wilmot, who was the reputed leader of the ‘Retrieve Gang’, was listed as wanted following the murder of Mark Williams in June 2016.



“Since then, the gang has been linked to no fewer than 12 murders and 11 shootings, which include shootings at police officers within St. James,” the JCF explained.

“The latest murder allegedly carried out by members of the gang was the killing of Allster Godfrey in Catadupa, St. James, on July 9, 2020.”



The JCF further said law enforcers carried out several operations during the State of Public Emergency between 2018 and 2019 to apprehend Wilmott and members of the gang, but they managed to elude capture.



It added: “On November 12, 2018, Richard Anderson, who was a member of the Retreive Gang and wanted in the Kingston East Division, was killed during an operation in St. James to apprehend Wilmot. A Panther Arms A15 rifle was seized during the incident. Wilmot is believed to have been injured during that operation.”



The JCF, in the meantime, noted that members of the security forces continue their efforts to dismantle gangs in and around St. James.



It called on citizens to share any information regarding gang activities by calling Crime Stop at 311.

To all election candidates: send us your autobiography so we can feature you in our 'Know Your Candidate' series. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.