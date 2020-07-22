St. Ann Teen Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Anna-lise Forbes who has been missing since Thursday, June 18.



She is from Seville Heights in St. Ann’s Bay.



She is of brown complexion and stout build.



The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Ann Police are that Anna-lise was last seen in St. Ann’s Bay in the parish. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have failed.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anna-lise should contact the St. Ann’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

