Seven Cops Promoted

Seven Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) with effect from July 1, 2020.



They include former Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Raymond Wilson, who is now Welfare Director of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and is based at the Office of the Commissioner of Police. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree.



Another of the officers promoted to DSP is Coleridge Minto, the former Director of Safety and Security in schools at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information. He is presently head of security at the Office of the Governor General. He is the holder of an Executive Masters of Business Administration, a Masters in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He is also a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St. Andrew.



St. George Jackson, who previously headed the Island Special Constabulary Force Association, is also among officers promoted. He now serves in the Kingston Western Division as operations officer.



The other officers promoted are:



John Badley, LL.B, Attorney-at-law (Legal Affairs Division)



Radcliffe Gordon, LL.B, Attorney-at-law (CISOCA)



Charles Cain – St. Catherine South



Merna Ferguson – Area One Headquarters



The officers have been appointed by the Governor General, on the advice of the Police Service Commission.

