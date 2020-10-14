Ocho Rios man accused of robbing, sexually assaulting elderly woman

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was charged on Monday, October 12, with Grievous Sexual Assault, Robbery with Aggravation, and Unlawful Wounding.



He is 44-year-old Kerron Morrison, otherwise called ‘Wayne’ or ‘Excel’ from Fern Grove in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The JCF explained: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, on Friday, October 2, about 3PM, the complainant – a 70-year-old woman, was walking in the Fern Grove community when she was approached by Morrison who offered to carry her grocery bag.



“During the journey, Morrison pulled a knife on the complainant and wounded her before sexually assaulting her and robbing her of her cellular phone valued at JA$8500 and JA$1500 cash,” the JCF further said.



It added that a court date is being finalised.

