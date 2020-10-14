Linstead mother granted bail – She is charged with neglect after daughter allegedly committed suicide

A mother from Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has been offered bail after being charged with three counts of Child Neglect.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday confirmed to The Beacon that its officers laid the charge against the mother, Michelle Henry.

They launched an investigation after Henry returned home on September 26 and found her eight-year-old daughter, Naomi Jones, hanging from the roof inside her home by means of a makeshift clothing line.

The JCF said its officers suspect that the child committed suicide.

The mother said she left the late Naomi at home with two of her (Naomi’s) younger siblings. She went to assist one of her adult daughters who had just been hired as a janitor at a gas station in Linstead.

The mother added that, when she returned home, she found Naomi dead and the two younger children asleep.

When contacted last evening, she told The Beacon: “My matter is before the court; I don’t wish to say anything more because it’s already in court and so forth.”

