Bog Walk | Community Activist Found Dead At Home

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers are treating the demise of community activist Clinton McKoy as a case of sudden death.



His decomposing body was found yesterday at his home on Pineapple Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine.



The JCF, through its communications arm, said residents smelled a foul odor and contacted the Bog Walk Police. When they went to the scene, they found the body.



McKoy was well known in Bog Walk for his years of community service. He was a member of the Bog Walk Community Development Committee (Bog Walk CDC), and a volunteer drama teacher with the True United Sisters organization in Bog Walk. He was also the founder of the Beppaz Drama Group and other community groups.



He also did farming and made craft items.

President of the Bog Walk CDC, Ripton McLean, spoke highly of the late McKoy.



“As far as I know, he was a very committed community-orientated person. He worked well with the young people as well as adults. Overall, I think he was a very good person,” he commented.

