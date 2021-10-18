Beacon of the day | Farmers’ Daughter Attains 16 CXC Subjects, Heading To University

There’s no stopping Sabrena Rowland, the daughter of farmers who raise chickens and plant crops to make a living.

She is enrolling at the University of Technology to pursue a degree in Pharmacology, with an intention to become a pharmacist.

The 19-year-old resident of Content district in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, has been drawing inspiration mainly from her parents Lesa Worrell and Neville Rowland.

“My parents are my biggest motivators, especially my mother who never got the chance to attend high school,” she told The Beacon.

“Both of my parents are farmers and their struggles motivate me to improve our standard of living through education.”

Sabrena sat 16 subjects administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), and she passed all of them.

Of that number, eight are CSEC subjects that she left Charlemont High School with two years ago. The other eight are CAPE subjects attained in sixth form at Enid Bennett High School.

“I feel happy and proud of the passes I received; my hard work and effort paid off,” Sabrena said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my biggest challenge was attending online classes. I missed many classes due to unstable internet connections.”

Sabrena is particularly proud of her performance in Chemistry. She achieved the highest grade possible – Grade One, in both CSEC and CAPE (Units I and II) of the subject.

“I struggled with Chemistry in Grades 10 and 11. I failed many term exams, but I refused to give up. I was determined to show myself that nothing is impossible,” said the young scholar, whose other subjects include Mathematics and English A.

It is not a big surprise that Sabrena, who served as a prefect at the two high schools she attended, has excelled academically.

Her mother, Worrell, noted that she is not oblivious to the power of education especially as it relates to social mobility. “I am very proud of my daughter knowing how hard she works and her many sleepless nights,” she added.

Sabrena’s Caribbean Studies teacher at Enid Bennett High, Patrina Nelson, described the teen as quiet, but hard-working.

“Being the outstanding student that she is, I know that she put in a lot of work and she was able to get a Grade One in my subject [despite missing some classes due to COVID-19]. She is the only student who got a Grade One this year [in Caribbean Studies at Enid Bennett High],” the teacher further said.

She, as well as others, expects Sabrena to continue doing nothing but her best.

