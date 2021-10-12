Guy’s Hill | Mother Welcomes Triplets – Their Dad Is A Twin

Although he was born a twin, Richard Mathie did not consider becoming the father of triplets.



His girls – Jaylee, Jaylen, and Jalena – were born on September 13 at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St Andrew.



With her children’s safe delivery now behind her, Barbara Currie-Mathie literally has her hands full at her home in Golden Grove district, located in the Guy’s Hill area of St. Catherine.



“Everybody is happy; the family is happy and the community is happy,” she told The Beacon, adding that there is no record of any other triplet ever living in her rural community.



When Barbara became pregnant, she initially wanted a son, considering that she and her husband already have a four-year-old daughter.



But things went totally against her expectation, leaving her “speechless” when an ultrasound scan showed up the triplets – all girls.



Barbara stated that, when she, in disbelief, contacted her husband via phone to disclose the ultrasound result, he was all laughter.



“I said to him, ‘why are you laughing? Do you know what is a triplet?’ He told me, ‘Yes, that is three money’,” the mother recalled, in jest.



The couple indicated that, amid the joy that comes with having the newborns, the challenge of caring for them already started to kick in.



“I have to put out extra because it is more than one – not two, but three of them,” the mother noted.



She explained that, prior to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), she rented and operated a bar. However, she closed it down due to her pregnancy and the interruptions caused by COVID-19, she said.



Her husband, the sole breadwinner, is employed as a truck driver.



“It is really tough on me right now; I am really looking some help,” he said. “Wi need like feeding and pampers.”



Despite the increased challenge, the 57-year-old father said “it is a good feeling” knowing that he has produced triplets. And his wife now feels the same.

To find out how you can assist, WhatsApp or call The Beacon (876-305-4574).

