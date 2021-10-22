Linstead | Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot By Gunman

A woman remains hospitalized in what is said to be critical condition after she was shot and left for dead while travelling from her home to Linstead Fire Station in St. Catherine where she works as a cook.



Her identity is being withheld at this time.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the incident happened on Grove Road in Linstead about 7:20AM on October 12.



“A gunman attacked her and opened gunfire; she was hit in the upper body. He escaped and she was assisted to hospital where she was admitted in critical but stable condition,” the JCF further disclosed.



Other sources told The Beacon that, in order to reach work on foot, the woman often used the route where she was attacked.



“Nothing was taken from her during the incident,” the source further said, noting that the victim had a bag and a phone at the time she was surprised by the gunman.



In the meantime, a number of people have died violently this year in Linstead.



Here are some of the cases previously reported by The Beacon:

On February 5, Mitchell Coley, a 52-year-old butcher who operated in Linstead Market, was shot dead while preparing to leave home for work.

In May, criminals abducted and murdered 51-year-old taxi operator David Francis. His body was recovered on May 26 in a remote area of Victoria district, Linstead. He went missing on May 21.

On June 6, robbers fatally stabbed 51-year-old higgler Courtney Demetrius, also known as ‘Blacks’. Police said the crime was committed at Russell Pen in the Linstead area.

On June 9, Joshua Campbell, 21, was shot dead at Trinity district in Linstead.

On June 17, gunmen in a motor vehicle shot and killed a young man – Jermaine‌ ‌Walters‌ – on Grove Road in Linstead. Another man was shot and wounded in that incident.

On September 16, 21-year-old Asshi Johnson, otherwise called ‘Ashie’, from Rosemount, was shot dead on the playing field beside Linstead Primary School.

On September 20, Leevan Simpson, 31, was shot dead at Lake Meadows in Linstead.

