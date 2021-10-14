Jamaica Beacon

KELLITS NEWS

Kellits | Sibblies Pushing For BPO, 300 Jobs In Clarendon Northern

Oct 14, 2021

Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Dwight Sibblies said he is pushing to have business process outsourcing (BPO) start operating in his constituency, which is traditionally known for agriculture.

“Our people need jobs; they need job opportunities…” he said in parliament yesterday during the State of the Constituency Debate.

He stated that, in order to have the BPOs, which could initially provide hundreds of jobs, he has had dialogue with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), which currently operates under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

Sibblies added: “We have approached JAMPRO and we have spoken to the minister [Audley Shaw]. What we are trying to do is to bring BPOs into the constituency – a sort of hybrid work-from-home project. Upon the approval of this proposal that we have submitted, it will bring initially 300 jobs for the people of Northern Clarendon.”

It is not the first time that the first-time member of parliament is announcing a project that could bring hundreds of jobs to the rural constituency.

On the heels of being elected, he disclosed that a real estate development and construction company Axsumite Homes Limited – was planning to build a block factory in the constituency, employing up to 1,000 women. It is not clear if that plan is still being pursued.

