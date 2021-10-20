Kellits | We Can Soon Say Goodbye To Water Trucks, MP Promises

Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Dwight Sibblies has said his constituents can soon say goodbye to water trucks, adding that lack of leadership over the years has caused that not to be happening.



“It is not the lack of water sources in my constituency; I believe the water sources in my constituency can supply four constituencies and we would not suffer lockoffs. It was the lack of leadership,” he said during the State of the Constituency Debate in parliament on October 13.



He also used the opportunity to give updates regarding some projects in the constituency.



They includes what he described as the “vexed issue” of the Mason River Water Project, which he said will be completed before Christmas. According to him, that project has been languishing for 12 years after it was started by former Member of Parliament Laurie Broderick. “I am pleased to inform you that over 5000 residents will be getting water for Christmas,” Sibblies declared in relation to the Mason River Water Project.



He also announced that Phase One of the Brandon Hill Water Project is almost complete. “We are also being told that Phase Two will happen in the next financial year, which is about six months [away], and so all the households will have water after three decades,” the parliamentarian said.



Turning to another project, he stated that “7.2 kilometre water pipes” are being laid in the constituency, and will take the precious commodity to places such as Salem, Anderson Town and Fairburn. “We soon can say goodbye to water trucks,” he asserted.



Sibblies also reported that he assisted philanthropist David Newman in making piped water a reality for residents in the Red Hills|Bryan’s Hill area of the constituency. “That has been completed after laying 800 lengths of pipe and 70 families have now been getting water,” he further said.



The parliamentarian expressed hope that, in the next financial year, the government-owned Rural Water Supply Limited will commence a water project for the Bunker’s Hill and the Roadside areas of the constituency.



He, in the meantime, urged Prime Minister Andrew Holness to assist in bringing the Greater Kellits Water Project to a reality, adding that the initiative “has been on the books for a number of years”. Sibblies stated that the project is likely to bring water to some 7000 people living in communities such as Comsee, Fence Side, Seven Ground, St John, Guava Ground, and Kellits Bottom.

