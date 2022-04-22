Cops Identity 10th Murder Victim In Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of the man who was shot dead today (April 21) in Linstead, St Catherine.

The incident happened in the dead of night on a dirt track where no one lives, near an AC repair shop along Linstead Bypass – not far from Commodore district.

The deceased is Ralston Riley, otherwise called Breddie, of Linstead, the JCF said.

It added: “Reports indicated that, about 1AM, residents reportedly heard loud explosions sounding like gunshots. Riley’s body was later discovered about 7AM along the Linstead Bypass with gunshot wounds.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Residents told The Beacon that Riley is not from the area where his body was found lying on its back in predominantly blue clothes. It had blood on the face.

Riley is the tenth murder victim on record in the Linstead police area since the start of the year.

These are the other homicides:

On March 12, a gunman killed 21-year-old Richard Webb while he and a relative were walking along the roadway in Banbury district, Linstead, about about 8:20PM. The relative was shot and wounded.

On February 26, a man shot and killed 26-year-old labourer Kevon Grey, alias ‘Babu’, while he was at a candlelight vigil at Banbury.

On February 18, a gunman cut down 35-year-old Andy McFarlene on Fletcher’s Avenue, beside Linstead Market.

On February 11, fifty-two-year-old businesswoman Sheivonne Golden, alias Karlene, was shot dead at Time and Patience district.

On February 9, gunman shot and killed 31-year-old labourer Ryan Edwards, also called Puddy, from Commodore district. The incident happened along Grove Road.

On February 5, civilians found the body of Nicole Sital in bushes in her Cheesefield community. She had stab wounds.

On February 3, sixty-three-year-old Murdeline Sullivan was chopped to death at her home at Buxton Town in Wakefield.

On January 12, twenty-seven-year-old Oshane Harper, better known as Lance, was shot dead in a section of Linstead known as Burton.

On January 6, a gunman shot and killed 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, better known as One Left, at a beauty salon on Fourth Street in the Trinity area of Linstead. Hamilton was killed a day after being released from jail, where he was held for alleged robbery with aggravation.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.