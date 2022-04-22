Ewarton Businessman Shot Dead, Employee Wounded

The slain businessman identified so far only as Mikey

A businessman was shot dead last night at Cotton Piece district in Ewarton, St Catherine.

Area residents identify him as ‘Mikey’, who operated a bar and jerk centre at Cotton Piece.

His bartender was also shot and wounded.

Details are sketchy.

From all indication, all the parties involved knew each other well.

Sources told The Beacon that is appears the bartender was shot accidentally. She is said to be a distant relative of the prime suspect.

As news of the shooting spread, several people gathered at the scene. The police also arrived there and cordoned off the area, resulting in a pile-up of traffic.

The slain man was the only remaining child for his mother. His mother has two daughters, but they died of natural cause. One of them passed away last year.

