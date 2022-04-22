Guy’s Hill Man Reported Missing

An image of Joseph Lindsay provided by the JCF

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 32-year-old tiler Joseph Lindsay from Dillon Town on Hamilton Street in Guys Hill, St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, April 9.

He is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches).

The JCF said: “Reports from the Guys Hill Police are that Lindsay was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lindsay should contact the Guys Hill Police at 876-994-3333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

