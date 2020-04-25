Man charged for murder in Bog Walk

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers arrested and charged a mason from Red Hills, St. Andrew, with the offences of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Friday, April 24.



The accused is 24-year-old Chamori Laing, otherwise called ‘Caveman’.



He allegedly killed 24-year-old mason Jordai Clarke, otherwise called ‘Cordo’, from Pleasant Hill in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 12:30PM on Monday, July 29, 2019, Laing and two other men went to the Bowerswood district, Bog Walk, St. Catherine where they shot Clarke several times.



“The police were alerted and Clarke was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation was launched, and Laing was arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney, and was charged,” added the JCF.



Laing is yet to appear in court.



The JCF noted that police are trying to find the other suspects.

