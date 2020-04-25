Old Harbour resident charged for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man from Dolphin Crescent in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.



He is 30-year-old Odaine Melville, otherwise called ‘Reds’.



The gun allegedly was found about 4:15PM on Friday, April 24.



The JCF claimed: “Melville was seen on his veranda with a firearm. He was accosted by the police and, on their approach, he ran. The house was searched and one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, containing four .38 cartridges, was found in the kitchen. Melville was later arrested and charged.”



Melville is yet to appear in court.

