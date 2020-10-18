Car recovered in Linstead – It was stolen from woman in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is lauding its officers in Linstead, St. Catherine, for their effort in recovering a motor vehicle shortly after it was stolen from a woman at Leiba Gardens in Spanish Town – also in St. Catherine.



The incident happened on Friday, October 16.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 7:30PM, the complainant approached her gate and exited her 2016 black and white Honda Fit. While opening the gate, a white Toyota Picnic drove up and one of the male occupants entered the complainant’s car and drove away.



“A few minutes later, the vehicle was intercepted in Rosemount, Linstead, with a male occupant. The man was apprehended and the vehicle towed to the police station,” the JCF added.



It noted that investigations are ongoing.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.