Beacon of the day | St. James youth climbs to 18 subjects… and counting

Adrian Rhoden, who is being raised by a single mother consequent on the death of his father, has made significant progress academically.



He recently achieved Grade One – the highest grade available, in five subjects in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).



The subjects are:



Biology (Unit I) – Grade One



Chemistry (Unit I) – Grade One



Communication Studies – Grade One



Physics (Unit I) – Grade One



Pure Mathematics (Unit I) – Grade One



The Cornwall College sixth form student, who will sit five other CAPE subjects next year, is planning to continue on the trajectory of excellence.



“I am quite proud of how I performed in this year’s CAPE,” he told The Beacon. “Though I was doubtful of attaining all Grade Ones nearing the release of the results, I ended up surpassing my expectations yet again.”



One factor that fueled the doubt was the sudden adjustment, which was made to the exam format in light of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Adrian did not lose sight of the main aim.



He said: “I am thankful for those teachers who pushed to keep us on track even during the lock-down [resulting from COVID-19], as well as the peers who I practiced past papers with online.

“I would especially like to extend thanks to Imani Kelly for her contribution to the preparedness of numerous CAPE students throughout the nation – including myself,” Adrian added.



The young scholar, who also lauded his mother Claudia Jarrett, is no stranger to academic feats.



He previously achieved 13 subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. In 12 of those subjects, he received Grade One.



Adrian’s academic performance has placed him in good stead for financial assistance.



He is a recipient of the Gerry Chambers Scholarship, and his Member of Parliament Heroy Clarke has covered his tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.