DEATH NOTICE: CAROL EMBDEN-ROBINSON, 59, OF LINSTEAD

Carol Embden-Robinson was born to Frank Embden and Venetia Embden on Friday, 08 November 1963, at Berry Hill district in Gobay, St Catherine.

She attended Berry Hill Basic School, Berry Hill All Age and MC Commercial College.

Robinson is from a relatively large family, having had 12 siblings, including five who pre-deceased her. She had five children of her own.

To support herself and her family, Robinson was never afraid to put her shoulders to the proverbial wheels.

She enjoyed sewing and, naturally, made it a source of income. She was a vendor at Linstead Market, as well as a janitorial and tuck shop assistant at Dinthill Technical High School.

She was married to Winston Robinson.

Never leaving her maker out of her daily doings, Robinson worshiped him at Bread of Life Ministries in Linstead, St Catherine.

Her relatives and friends loved her and would have moved mountains, if possible, to have her remain among them.

Robinson departed this life peacefully 21 March 2023.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, 29 April 2023, starting 11AM at Bread of Life Ministries in Vanity Fair district, Linstead.

Robinson will be interred at Berry Hill.

Her Nine Night will take place at the Robinson residence in Victoria district, Linstead, on Thursday, April 27 – a day after the Grave Digging.

Robinson is missed sorely.

