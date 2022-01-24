Jamaica Beacon

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead Teen Reported Missing

ByJamaica Beacon

Jan 24, 2022

Sixteen-year-old Debra Morrison, pictured above, has been reported missing.

She was last seen at 11 o’clock on the morning of January 5 at her father’s home in Victoria district, Linstead, St. Catherine, her mother said.

She added that Debra’s dress code at the time she went missing is unknown.

This is not the first occasion on which the child is being reported missing.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

