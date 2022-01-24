Linstead Teen Reported Missing

Sixteen-year-old Debra Morrison, pictured above, has been reported missing.

She was last seen at 11 o’clock on the morning of January 5 at her father’s home in Victoria district, Linstead, St. Catherine, her mother said.

She added that Debra’s dress code at the time she went missing is unknown.

This is not the first occasion on which the child is being reported missing.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.