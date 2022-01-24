Lluidas Vale | New Cane Crop; Same Old Issue… Another Truck Overturns

A truck transporting sugarcane has overturned and is partly blocking the flow of traffic in the ‘Shine Tank’ area of Cassava Pond district, located between Ewarton town and Lluidas Vale – all in St. Catherine.



The motor truck, pictured above, was at the location up to this morning, and only relatively small vehicles were able to pass the blockade.



This is at least the second such incident on the said stretch of narrow winding roadway since the sugarcane harvesting season commenced two weeks ago. The trucks usually transport cane from various properties to Worthy Park Sugar Estate for processing.



The issue of them over-turning has become a perennial one, which residents say does not only create inconvenience regarding travel, but also put the lives of other motorists and commuters at risk. A commuter died in one of the incidents last year.

