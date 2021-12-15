Linstead Man Charged For Theft Of Motor Vehicle In Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man from Rosemount district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has been charged in relation to the alleged theft of a motor vehicle on Saturday, December 11, in Kingston.



He is 36-year-old Jason Blake, who has been charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle.



The vehicle was recovered and the suspect arrested due to “quick action” by cops from St. Andrew Central Division, the JCF said.



It added: “Reports are that, between 5:30PM and 6:30PM, a motorcar was stolen at the intersection of Haining Road and Worthington Avenue in Kingston. After receiving information, lawmen intercepted the motor vehicle being driven by Blake at the intersection of Molynes Road and Eastwood Park Road in the Corporate Area.”



A date is being finalized for Blake to appear in court to answer the charge against him.

