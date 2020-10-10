Beacon of the day | Spanish Town youth smashes 10 CXC subjects years after 99% average in G-SAT

A young man from Ensom City in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Roberto Morgan, has added another spectacular layer to his academic achievements – demolishing 10 CSEC subjects set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

In all of the subjects, he earned the highest grade attainable (Grade One).

The subjects are:

Mathematics – Grade One

Additional Mathematics – Grade One

English A – Grade One

Spanish – Grade One

English B (Literature) – Grade One

Chemistry – Grade One

Physics – Grade One

Information Technology – Grade One

Technical Drawing – Grade One

Principles of Business – Grade One

Roberto, understandably, is a merry man.

“I am very grateful and delighted to have excelled in my CSEC performance,” he told The Beacon.

He noted that his preparation for the exams was not derailed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), which forced the sudden closure of schools and changes to the format of the exams.

“I had to quarantine for weeks from school and church – which assisted me greatly in preparing for my exams,” Roberto commented. “COVID-19 can not and will not hinder my success.”

The youngster attributed his feat mainly to his creator and his dedication to hard work.

“I believe my diligence, focus and my desire to achieve – along with God’s strength – allowed for me to be successful in my examinations.”

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received from teachers at St. Jago High School, from members of his church – Berea Seventh Day Christian Church, and from his parents – Aneika Parke and Robert Morgan.

The scholar, whose ambition is to become a civil engineer, is no stranger to academic highs.

A few years ago, he graduated from Ensom City Primary School with an average of 99 percent in the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT).

Roberto intends to eventually enroll at Ohio State University in the USA.

He wants to see more young people keeping their eyes on the main prize – success.

“I advise youths across Jamaica to remain focused and optimistic, though adversities may arise,” Roberto said. “Pursue your purpose with diligence and face opposition with resilience. Please remember Education + God = Success.”

The 17-year-old is not only a leader in academics.

He is Vice President of the Christian Youth Missionary Service at his church.

He also served his high school as Coordinator of the Inter Schools Christian Fellowship and Captain of the badminton team.

