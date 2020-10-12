Beacon of the day | Spanish Town resident says hard work leads to success in 10 CXC subjects

Briana Clarke from Ensom City in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, has proven beyond a shadow of doubt that she is no lightweight in academics.



She has earned the highest possible grade (Grade One) in nine of her 10 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.



The exams are set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



The subjects, which Briana now has under her belt, are:



Additional Mathematics – Grade One



Biology – Grade One



English A – Grade One



English B (Literature) – Grade One



Information Technology – Grade one



Mathematics – Grade One



Physics – Grade One



Spanish – Grade One



Principles of Business – Grade One



Chemistry – Grade Two



“I think I performed very well in the CSEC exams,” Briana said. “My aim was for 10 [Grade] Ones, but I am giving God thanks. My hard work has paid off.”



The Immaculate Conception High student further told The Beacon that her formula for success was to select mainly subjects that she is passionate about.



She advises other students to follow suit. “Make sure you’re choosing subjects you love to do. Also practice proper planning – as in study times, and make sure you do all your SBAs (School-Based Assessments).”



Briana wants to become an obstetrician/gynecologist.



She intends to enroll at the University of the West Indies, Mona, when she completes sixth form at Immaculate. She is also a past student of Angel’s Primary School.



Her parents, Jodi Dawkins-Clarke and Vincent Clarke, are elated about their daughter’s latest feat.



“I am elated; she did well and now she understands that her hard work pays off,” the mother said. “I expect her to continue to excel in all her endeavors.”

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.